Illinois puts home win streak on the line against Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Fighting Illini take on Indiana.

The Fighting Illini are 9-1 in home games. Illinois scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Mayer is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 11.1 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

