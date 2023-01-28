Illinois plays Wisconsin for conference showdown

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Illinois in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Badgers are 7-2 in home games. Wisconsin has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Illini are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 18 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

