Illinois plays Indiana, looks for 5th straight win

Indiana Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois heads into a matchup with Indiana as winners of four consecutive games.

The Fighting Illini are 9-1 on their home court. Illinois averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 2-4 against conference opponents. Indiana leads the Big Ten with 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 13.4.

The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Miller Kopp is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 8.5 points. Jackson-Davis is shooting 58.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

