Idaho visits Eastern Washington following Venters’ 25-point performance

Idaho Vandals (6-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Idaho Vandals after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-75 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Eastern Washington is fourth in the Big Sky shooting 35.2% from deep, led by Cedric Coward shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.

The Vandals are 0-4 against conference opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Eagles and Vandals face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Yusef Salih is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 7.5 points. Isaac Jones is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

