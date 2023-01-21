Idaho State hosts Portland State following Parker’s 22-point game

Portland State Vikings (8-11, 2-4 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 4-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (8-11, 2-4 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 4-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the Portland State Vikings after Brayden Parker scored 22 points in Idaho State’s 65-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bengals are 5-3 on their home court. Idaho State has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 2-4 in Big Sky play. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Bengals and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12.6 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Cameron Parker is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

