Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones’ 25-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho’s 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky scoring 76.7 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Hornets are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks second in the Big Sky with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 7.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 7.5 points. Jones is shooting 70.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Cameron Wilbon is averaging 8.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

