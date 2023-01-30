Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North…

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

Carolina has a 32-9-8 record overall and a 16-5-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have gone 11-2-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Los Angeles has a 28-18-6 record overall and a 14-9-4 record in road games. The Kings have scored 165 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 20 goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.