Hunter’s 33 lead Central Arkansas over Queens 92-91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 33 points led Central Arkansas over Queens 92-91 on Thursday night.

Hunter shot 11 for 20 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bears (6-12, 1-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Vincent Reeves scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Johannes Kirispuu was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. The win broke an eight-game slide for the Bears.

AJ McKee led the way for the Royals (12-6, 2-3) with 22 points. Kenny Dye added 15 points, six assists and two steals for Queens. Chris Ashby also had 12 points.

After Dye made two free throws with 34 seconds left the Royals forced a turnover but then Dye missed a potential winning shot with four seconds to play.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Central Arkansas visits Liberty and Queens hosts North Alabama.

