Hunter leads Central Arkansas against North Alabama after 20-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-14, 1-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 2-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-14, 1-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 2-5 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the North Alabama Lions after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 78-73 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Lions have gone 4-2 at home. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.1.

The Bears are 1-6 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Hunter is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.