Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Liberty

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 1-4 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-5, 4-1 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Liberty Flames after Camren Hunter scored 33 points in Central Arkansas’ 92-91 win over the Queens Royals.

The Flames are 10-1 on their home court. Liberty is 12- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flames and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Venzant is averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Hunter is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

