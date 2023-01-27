Hunter and Central Arkansas host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-9, 4-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-15, 2-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-9, 4-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-15, 2-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Camren Hunter scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 88-85 overtime victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bears have gone 5-4 at home. Central Arkansas ranks third in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 1.8.

The Dolphins have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The Bears and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Cooper is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.8 points. Hunter is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

