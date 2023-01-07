Hunter and Butler host Seton Hall

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 2-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (8-8, 1-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 2-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (8-8, 1-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Eric Hunter Jr. scored 23 points in Butler’s 78-70 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates have gone 5-2 in home games. Seton Hall scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in Big East play. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 4.8.

The Pirates and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Simas Lukosius averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

