Huibregste leads Wright State against Green Bay after 25-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-20, 1-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 5-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Alex Huibregste scored 25 points in Wright State’s 93-86 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders are 5-6 on their home court. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Brandon Noel leads the Raiders with 8.2 boards.

The Phoenix are 1-10 in Horizon play. Green Bay allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huibregste is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging eight points. Trey Calvin is averaging 17.4 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.3 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

