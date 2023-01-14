Howard takes on Norfolk State following Williams’ 23-point outing

Howard Bison (8-10, 1-1 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-5, 2-0 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Howard Bison (8-10, 1-1 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-5, 2-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Jelani Williams scored 23 points in Howard’s 82-73 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Spartans are 6-0 on their home court. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Kris Bankston shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 1-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard allows 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Spartans and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Bankston is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.