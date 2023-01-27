Howard takes home win streak into matchup with North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bison have gone 8-2 at home. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 3-2 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Eric Boone averaging 5.3.

The Bison and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wood averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Settle is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Kris Monroe is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Justin Wright is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

