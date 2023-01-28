Howard takes home win streak into matchup with North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bison have gone 8-2 in home games. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 3-2 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is the top team in the MEAC allowing just 66.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Bison and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bison. Settle is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.

Kris Monroe is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Justin Wright is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

