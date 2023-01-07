SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Houston scores 16, Longwood downs Winthrop 85-71

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:52 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — D’Avian Houston had 16 points in Longwood’s 85-71 victory against Winthrop on Saturday night.

Houston shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lancers (12-5, 4-0 Big South). Walyn Napper scored 15 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Wilkins was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Lancers picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Eagles (7-10, 2-2) were led in scoring by Cory Hightower, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Kasen Harrison added 15 points, six assists and two steals for Winthrop. In addition, Toneari Lane finished with 13 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

