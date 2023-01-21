Houston Baptist hosts Texas A&M-CC after Mushila’s 20-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-8, 4-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-13, 3-3 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-8, 4-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-13, 3-3 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Isaac Mushila scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 68-66 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 in home games. Houston Baptist is fifth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Bonke Maring leads the Huskies with 5.9 boards.

The Islanders have gone 4-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Mushila averaging 9.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maring is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Mushila is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

