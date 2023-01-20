Holy Cross visits Bucknell following Forrest’s 25-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-14, 3-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-12, 1-6 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-14, 3-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-12, 1-6 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jack Forrest scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 68-66 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Bison are 4-4 in home games. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot with 14.2 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.9.

The Crusaders are 3-4 in conference games. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Gerrale Gates averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Alex Timmerman is shooting 50.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Gates is averaging 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

