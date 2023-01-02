Holy Cross hosts Nelson and Navy

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-5, 1-0 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-5, 1-0 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Tyler Nelson scored 25 points in Navy’s 75-58 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Midshipmen are 5-0 on their home court. Navy is fifth in the Patriot in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Daniel Deaver paces the Midshipmen with 5.7 boards.

The Crusaders are 1-0 in Patriot play. Holy Cross has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Midshipmen and Crusaders square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Gerrale Gates is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

