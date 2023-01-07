Hofstra visits William & Mary following Estrada’s 20-point performance

Hofstra Pride (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Hofstra Pride (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the William & Mary Tribe after Aaron Estrada scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 67-51 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe are 6-2 on their home court. William & Mary is fourth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Pride are 2-1 in CAA play. Hofstra is the top team in the CAA shooting 36.5% from deep. Darlinstone Dubar leads the Pride shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Tribe and Pride meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 13.4 points. Estrada is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

