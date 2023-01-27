Hofstra visits No. 18 Charleston (SC) after Estrada’s 40-point game

Hofstra Pride (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-1, 9-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-1, 9-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the No. 18 Charleston (SC) Cougars after Aaron Estrada scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 82-65 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars are 13-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the top team in the CAA with 31.7 points in the paint led by Pat Robinson III averaging 6.3.

The Pride are 7-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is second in the CAA shooting 36.3% from downtown. Tyler Thomas paces the Pride shooting 41.8% from 3-point range.

The Cougars and Pride face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Larson is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Estrada is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

