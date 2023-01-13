Hofstra Pride face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on 3-game win streak

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-7, 4-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-7, 4-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Pride take on Delaware.

The Pride are 4-1 on their home court. Hofstra is second in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 4.1.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-2 in conference play. Delaware is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 21.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Christian Ray is averaging 9.4 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.