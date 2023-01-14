Hofstra plays Delaware, aims for 4th straight victory

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-7, 4-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-7, 4-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Delaware.

The Pride have gone 4-1 in home games. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 73.6 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-2 in CAA play. Delaware has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.