Hofstra hosts Monmouth after Estrada’s 20-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (1-15, 0-3 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-7, 3-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (1-15, 0-3 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-7, 3-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Monmouth Hawks after Aaron Estrada scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 75-62 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pride are 3-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-3 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 0-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pride and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pride. Estrada is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jack Collins is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.2 points and two steals. Myles Foster is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

