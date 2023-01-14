BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Hodges leads Eastern Illinois…

Hodges leads Eastern Illinois to 70-63 win over Little Rock

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kinyon Hodges had 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 70-63 win over Little Rock on Saturday.

Hodges shot 9 for 17 with two 3-pointers for the Panthers (7-12, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Yaakema Rose Jr. tallied 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Nick Ellington scored 13.

The Trojans (5-14, 1-5) were led by Jordan Jefferson with 13 points and three steals. Myron Gardner pitched in with 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Ethan Speaker had eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Illinois visits Tennessee State while Little Rock hosts Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up