Hinson and Pittsburgh host No. 20 Miami

Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 7-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays…

Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 7-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes after Blake Hinson scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 81-79 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers have gone 9-3 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-3 against ACC opponents. Miami ranks second in the ACC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 9.7.

The Panthers and Hurricanes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarius Burton is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.