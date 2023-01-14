BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
High Point tops Presbyterian 64-56 to end eight-game skid

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:41 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jaden House had 18 points and High Point snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 64-56 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

House made 6 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer for the Panthers (9-9, 1-5 Big South Conference). Abdoulaye Thiam added 16 points and four steals.

The Blue Hose (5-14, 1-5) were led by Jalen Forrest with 15 points and five assists. Owen McCormack scored 12.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. High Point hosts Winthrop while Presbyterian visits South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

