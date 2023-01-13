High Point plays Presbyterian following House’s 23-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-13, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 0-5 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-13, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 0-5 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Jaden House scored 23 points in High Point’s 106-69 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 5-3 on their home court. High Point is the leader in the Big South with 18.6 fast break points.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-4 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers and Blue Hose meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for High Point.

Crosby James is shooting 36.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

