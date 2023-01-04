High Point hosts UNC Asheville following Thiam’s 23-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-6, 0-2 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-6, 0-2 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Abdoulaye scored 23 points in High Point’s 80-73 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. High Point is second in the Big South with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks ninth in the Big South with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 1.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 20.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for High Point.

Pember is averaging 18.1 points, nine rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

