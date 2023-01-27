High Point hosts Robinson and Gardner-Webb

High Point Panthers (10-11, 2-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-11, 5-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (10-11, 2-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-11, 5-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the High Point Panthers after Caleb Robinson scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 78-66 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Ludovic Dufeal shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 2-7 against Big South opponents. High Point is the Big South leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Abdoulaye averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.