High Point hosts Presbyterian after Stewart’s 22-point performance

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-13, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 0-5 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-13, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 0-5 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the High Point Panthers after Kobe Stewart scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 79-78 overtime loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. High Point is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose are 1-4 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Crosby James is averaging 11.3 points for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.