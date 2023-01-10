High Point faces Charleston Southern on 7-game slide

High Point Panthers (8-8, 0-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-9, 2-2 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (8-8, 0-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-9, 2-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to end its seven-game skid with a victory against Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-3 at home. Charleston Southern is fourth in the Big South with 13.0 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 0-4 in conference play. High Point leads the Big South with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 2.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 17.2 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Jaden House is averaging 19.7 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.