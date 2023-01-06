Higgins leads Saint Francis (BKN) against Merrimack after 21-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-8, 0-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (3-14, 1-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-8, 0-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (3-14, 1-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Merrimack Warriors after Rob Higgins scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 76-57 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors are 2-4 in home games. Merrimack is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 0-2 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Higgins is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

