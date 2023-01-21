Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on conference foe UCSB

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-12, 2-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-3, 6-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-12, 2-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-3, 6-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -16; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kaleb Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners visit Ajay Mitchell and the UCSB Gauchos on Saturday.

The Gauchos are 7-1 in home games. UCSB ranks third in the Big West with 14.2 assists per game led by Mitchell averaging 4.7.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield allows 61.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Higgins is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

