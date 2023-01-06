Hicks leads Alabama A&M against Alcorn State after 23-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Alcorn State Braves after Garrett Hicks scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 75-68 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 0-1 in home games. Alcorn State has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against conference opponents. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Olisa Akonobi averaging 1.5.

The Braves and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Hicks is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 10.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

