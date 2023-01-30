Hicks and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-14, 3-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Garrett Hicks and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs visit Zion Harmon and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in SWAC action.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 0-6 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.9 points for the Wildcats. Harmon is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Hicks is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.