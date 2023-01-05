SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Henry scores 20 as…

Henry scores 20 as New Orleans knocks off Lamar 81-55

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Omarion Henry scored 20 points as New Orleans beat Lamar 81-55 on Thursday night.

Henry added eight rebounds for the Privateers (4-9). Jamond Vincent scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Tyson Jackson recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (4-11) with 25 points. Lamar also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams. In addition, Chris Pryor finished with 10 points and six assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up