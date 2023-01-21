Hendricksen leads North Florida against Liberty

Liberty Flames (15-5, 6-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-11, 3-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (15-5, 6-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-11, 3-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the Liberty Flames after Carter Hendricksen scored 35 points in North Florida’s 95-90 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Ospreys have gone 7-0 in home games. North Florida gives up 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Flames are 6-1 in ASUN play. Liberty is eighth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 3.2.

The Ospreys and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Hicklen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Hendricksen is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Darius McGhee is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

