Hendricks, UCF Knights to visit Small, East Carolina Pirates

UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 1-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces East Carolina in AAC action Wednesday.

The Pirates have gone 6-2 at home. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 1-1 in conference games. UCF is second in the AAC allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

