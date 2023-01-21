Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins visit conference foe Quinnipiac

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-5, 5-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-5, 5-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins visit Dezi Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

The Bobcats are 5-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-6 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 3.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Kortright is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 10.7 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

