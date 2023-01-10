Heidbreder and the Air Force Falcons take on conference foe Colorado State

Air Force Falcons (9-7, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-8, 1-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (9-7, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-8, 1-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Stevens and the Colorado State Rams host Jake Heidbreder and the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Colorado State scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 0-3 against MWC opponents. Air Force is third in the MWC with 15.9 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.4.

The Rams and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is averaging 17.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Heidbreder is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 23.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

