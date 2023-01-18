Hawkins leads No. 15 UConn against Seton Hall

UConn Huskies (15-4, 4-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (15-4, 4-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UConn visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Jordan Hawkins scored 31 points in UConn’s 85-74 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Pirates are 6-2 in home games. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 2.3.

The Huskies are 4-4 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 17.7 assists per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 4.6.

The Pirates and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Hawkins is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.4 points. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

