Hawaii takes on Long Beach State, seeks 7th straight home win

Long Beach State Beach (8-9, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (8-9, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Long Beach State trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Kamaka Hepa shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

The Beach are 2-3 in conference play. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.4.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 13.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

