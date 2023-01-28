Hawaii hosts CSU Bakersfield following Collum’s 20-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-14, 2-7 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-6, 6-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-14, 2-7 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-6, 6-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -15; over/under is 118

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Antavion Collum scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 79-58 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-3 at home. Hawaii leads the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 2-7 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield allows 63.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Collum is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.