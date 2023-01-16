BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Harvard hosts Dartmouth following Ledlum’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 3:23 AM

Dartmouth Big Green (6-12, 2-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-7, 2-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -10; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Chris Ledlum scored 23 points in Harvard’s 73-51 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson are 4-2 on their home court. Harvard has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Green are 2-2 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Nelson is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Crimson. Ledlum is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Ryan Cornish is averaging 11.8 points for the Big Green. Dame Adelekun is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

