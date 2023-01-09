BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Hartford faces Saint Francis…

Hartford faces Saint Francis (BKN), seeks to stop 7-game skid

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hartford Hawks (4-13) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-9, 0-3 NEC)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford is looking to end its seven-game losing streak with a win against Saint Francis (BKN).

The Terriers are 5-2 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.6.

The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Hartford allows 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Moreno averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Rob Higgins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Briggs McClain is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the past 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up