Harrison and the Grand Canyon Antelopes visit conference foe Cal Baptist

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-5, 3-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-8, 2-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-5, 3-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-8, 2-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rayshon Harrison and the Grand Canyon Antelopes visit Taran Armstrong and the Cal Baptist Lancers on Saturday.

The Lancers are 7-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Antelopes are 3-1 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 34.0% from deep. Isaiah Shaw leads the Antelopes shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armstrong is shooting 41.9% and averaging 10.7 points for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Harrison is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

