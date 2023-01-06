Harrison and Grand Canyon host SFA

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-5, 3-0 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-68 overtime victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The ‘Jacks are 7-2 in home games. SFA is fourth in the WAC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Antelopes are 2-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 32.9% from downtown. Isaiah Shaw paces the Antelopes shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The ‘Jacks and Antelopes match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 59.7% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

Harrison is averaging 14.8 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

