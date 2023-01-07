Harrison and Grand Canyon host SFA

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-5, 3-0 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-5, 3-0 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-68 overtime win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-2 in home games. SFA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Antelopes have gone 2-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The ‘Jacks and Antelopes square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 12.8 points. Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 59.7% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

Harrison is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.